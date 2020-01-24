Eidoo Price Reaches $0.18 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $141,171.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,284,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,950,478 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

