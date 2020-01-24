ELA Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1.57 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $1.57 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

