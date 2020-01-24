Elanco Animal Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,985 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 928% compared to the average daily volume of 1,457 call options.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

