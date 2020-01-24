Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,131 shares during the period. Eldorado Resorts accounts for approximately 2.7% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

ERI stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

