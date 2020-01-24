Electra Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $1,529.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,516,574,929 coins and its circulating supply is 28,649,418,376 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.