Electrolux (ELUXY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, analysts expect Electrolux to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

