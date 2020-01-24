Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $38.78 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptomate and Cryptohub. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.78 million and approximately $128,665.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,970,321,442 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Kucoin, CoinBene and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.