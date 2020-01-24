Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to at MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Shares of EA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.33. 2,297,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,467. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,633 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,551,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,210,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

