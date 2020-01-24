Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $24,595.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.01930382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00101899 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.