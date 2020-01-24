Elliot Coin Price Down 49.6% Over Last Week (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $1,998.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Elliot Coin has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002202 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 27,079,708 coins and its circulating supply is 26,465,005 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org.

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

