Elliot Coin Price Down 61.4% This Week (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 58% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $1,543.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 27,075,895 coins and its circulating supply is 26,461,191 coins. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot.

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

