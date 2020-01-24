Elysium Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00650097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031366 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

