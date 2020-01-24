Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year sales of $9.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 179.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

