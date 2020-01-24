Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Insiders have sold a total of 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 over the last quarter.

TSE:ENB opened at C$53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a one year low of C$43.02 and a one year high of C$53.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.10%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

