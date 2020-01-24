Encana (NYSE:ECA) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. Research analysts predict that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.