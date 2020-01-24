EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $142,107.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

