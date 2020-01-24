Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0028 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin and DEx.top. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $2.32 million and $350,660.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.01183383 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031716 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Upbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, Coinall and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

