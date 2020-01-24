Enel (ENEL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Enel (BIT: ENEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2020 – Enel was given a new €8.25 ($9.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Enel was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Enel was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.30 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Enel was given a new €7.30 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Enel was given a new €7.30 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Enel was given a new €7.30 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Enel was given a new €7.40 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Enel was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Enel was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Enel was given a new €8.10 ($9.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Enel was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enel S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

