Energo Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Energo has a total market cap of $257,064.00 and $45.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinrail, CoinBene and Coinnest.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.70 or 0.05589978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127762 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, Coinnest, Coinrail and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

