Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for about 2.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.99 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

