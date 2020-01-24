Enigma Trading Down 10.5% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $28.09 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004420 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.01197207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034905 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000733 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Mercatox, Liqui, Upbit, OKEx, Hotbit, Kyber Network, ABCC, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, AirSwap and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

