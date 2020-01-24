Enjin Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.83 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $68.82 million and $14.83 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Upbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex, OKEx, Cobinhood, Livecoin, AirSwap, Liqui, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

