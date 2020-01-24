Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.30. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $34.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

