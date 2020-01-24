Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 4.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,518,000 after buying an additional 834,527 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,111,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,939,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,183,000 after buying an additional 296,661 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

