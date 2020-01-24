Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to post $239.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.51 million and the lowest is $237.50 million. Envestnet reported sales of $210.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $905.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,368 shares of company stock worth $15,644,340 in the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Envestnet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $75.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

