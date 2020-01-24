EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. 7,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,893. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $134.78 and a 12 month high of $236.04. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,609.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.