Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 1,494,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

