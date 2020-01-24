Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Svb Leerink

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Svb Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $26.72 on Friday. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

