Epizyme’s (EPZM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $26.72 on Friday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

