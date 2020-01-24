Equal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Equal has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a market capitalization of $237,321.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,156,498 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

