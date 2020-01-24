Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

