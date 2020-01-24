Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,739. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

