Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 24th (ALV, AUTO, BP, CS, ENI, FP, INTC, JST, RDSB, SWKS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 24th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($261.63) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 610 ($8.02) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.50 ($20.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $56.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $75.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,529 ($33.27) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $140.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $90.00 to $106.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 420 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

