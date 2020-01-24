Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 24th (AG, AGS, AKCA, ALE, ALEC, AMGN, ANGI, ARTH, ASC, BC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 24th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $198.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.80 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $1,525.00 target price on the stock.

