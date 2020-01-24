Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 24th (AGTC, CA, DFS, DVN, EPZM, GVDNY, INTC, JBLU, MRO, RAA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 24th:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rational (FRA:RAA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $625.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

