Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 24th (ADTN, BBSEY, BKNG, CAI, CATB, CDEVY, CGEN, CHNR, CLRO, CMRE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 24th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by analysts at BBA Icatu Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

