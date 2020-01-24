Eric Aguiar Sells 2,021 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Aguiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,691,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Eric Aguiar sold 3,537 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $194,994.81.

On Monday, December 9th, Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00.

NYSE BHVN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. 731,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,341. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

