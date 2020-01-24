Espers (ESP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $235.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a market cap of $542,750.00 and $235.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.01181005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00053026 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00207713 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00074156 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001924 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

