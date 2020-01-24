Essentia Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $380,838.00 and approximately $37,194.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.58 or 0.05516223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

