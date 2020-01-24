Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0042 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $28,621.00 and $12,514.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.05507631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,891,824 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

