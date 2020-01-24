Ether Zero Tops 24-Hour Volume of $70,086.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $70,086.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.01920863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,479,174 coins and its circulating supply is 167,449,761 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

