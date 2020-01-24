EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,931.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $76,864.00 and approximately $7,931.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

