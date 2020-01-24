ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $43,932.00 and approximately $1.62 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One ETHplode token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, VinDAX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode’s total supply is 50,028,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,376,733 tokens. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

