E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 249,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,002. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

