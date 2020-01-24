E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

