Eva Cash Price Reaches $0.0019 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,696.00 and $5.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded down 49.5% against the dollar. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Eva Cash

EVC is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.