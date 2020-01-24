EventChain Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. EventChain has a total market cap of $74,679.00 and $3,864.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

