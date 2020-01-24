Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Mercatox, Huobi and IDEX. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $963,253.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

