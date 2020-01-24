EverGreenCoin (EGC) 1-Day Volume Hits $66.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $256,030.00 and $66.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.01192073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00053066 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00208212 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,157,364 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

