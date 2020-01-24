Everipedia (IQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $667,005.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bancor Network and Upbit. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $667,005.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,867,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,498,870 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, DragonEX, Upbit, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.